Justicia Diane Carson, 33, was born at Womack Army Hospital at Fort Bragg North Carolina on Sept. 30, 1986, and passed away on March 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Justicia was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. JJ lived a venturesome life filled with travel and exploration. A dedicated homemaker, wife and parent. JJ enjoyed cooking meals for her family and providing a cozy and comfortable environment for her loved ones. She also enjoyed playing volleyball, riding motorcycles, bonfires, playing pool as well as cards and games. She strived to live a life that honored her father in heaven Jesus Christ. Justicia will always be remembered for her willingness to fight and never give up regardless of what adversity she encountered throughout her lifetime.
Justicia, or "JJ" as she was commonly known, will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Dale Carson and their precious daughter Harley; her grandmother, Ida Ralston; her parents, Glen and Darlene Lowman; her sister, Jennifer VanScyoc and her husband Stephen and their son Stephen Jr. and daughter Katelyn; her brother, Jeremy Lowman and his wife Mitzi and their two daughters Lainey and Avery. She will also forever be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Service for Justicia are private and burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, La., under the direction of Lakeside Funeral Home.
She will forever be loved and missed and she was truly a blessing to all who knew her.
Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2020