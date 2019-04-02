Justin Roy Thigpen, 27, of Lake Charles passed from this life on March 29, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Thigpen was a loving son, brother and uncle. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting and scuba diving. Justin was always smiling and will be missed for his generous and giving nature. He would help anyone in need even if it meant him doing without. Justin was an accomplished craftsman and was a jack of all trades. Ce could work with fiberglass, carpentry, electrical work and numerous other trades.

Justin leaves to cherish his memory his father, Lee Roy Thigpen and wife Rita; mother Marilyn Moreau; brothers, Brandon Lee Thigpen and wife Cari, Bryan Thigpen and Jordan Thigpen; niece, Emma Thigpen; maternal grandmother, Helen Moreau; stepsisters, Sheila Payton, Stayce Muro, Arlinda Zimmerman and husband Ricky, Rita Rivera; stepbrothers, Steven Bailey and Clem Rivera; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Thursday, April 4, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Creel Memorial Gardens. Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary