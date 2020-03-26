Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Justin Newton
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
4:00 PM
Pujol Cemetary
Big Lake Road
Justin Thomas Newton


1982 - 2020
Justin Thomas Newton Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing from this world of our dear brother. Justin was a lover of motorcycles from the time he could walk. Riding was his passion, his community, and his way of life. He cherished his time on the highways and byways, making new friends who became family. He was a loving father, a friend to all, and a genuinely kind person. He was always ready to help someone out; willing to fix your car, mow your grass, paint your house, or even give you the shirt off his back.
He attended LaGrange Senior High and Sowela Technical Community College. Over the years he worked in a few different fields, but his fascination with cars, motors, and engines always brought him back to the automotive industry. He loved riding and building custom trucks.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory 3 beautiful daughters, Michelle, Madeline and Amelia Newton. He also leaves behind his parents, David Newton, Rhonda Benoit (Glenn); two siblings, Dean Newton (Sarah), Laura Hiatt (James); five nephews and nieces; and his girlfriend, Sarah Pilcher. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Marcia Newton; and his grandparents, Leon (Yeola) Newton, Esther Newton and Edward T. and Verdie Hebert.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday, March 27, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Pujol Cemetary, Big Lake Road, at 4 p.m.
Tragically, Justin took his last ride on March 23, 2020.

It's all about the journey
It's the part that counts
Even when he gets there
He may just turn around.

He rides like an eagle, flying
All along the stars
It's all about the journey
Safe now from any harm.

Too soon he left to travel
Beyond where we can see
But it's all about the journey
Forever riding free.
By Joe Eliston
Published in American Press on Mar. 26, 2020
