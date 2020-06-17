Kamryn Nicole Henkhaus
2001 - 2020
Kamryn Nicole Henkhaus, 18, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in a local hospital. She was born on Sept. 5, 2001, in Webster, Texas, to Robert Henkhaus and Brandi Miller. Kamryn enjoyed dance and loved animals. She was a jokester and had the most beautiful blue eyes and a contagious smile. Kamryn was a recent graduate with honors from Sam Houston High School.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Brandi Lindsey Miller; her father, Robert Jake Henkhaus; sibling, Natalee Grace Miller; grandparents, Robert and Kim Henkhaus, Johnny and Carol Spriggs, Charlene Soileau, Roc and Jenny Busby, Charlie Lindsey and Denise Trigg; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved family dog, Paco.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Etest and Bertha Soileau, Weldon and Joy Henkhaus; and cousin, Landon Joseph Matte.
Funeral service will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Rev. Terry Ardizzone will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Beautiful, poised, and extremely sweet and thoughtful young lady. She will be sorely missed by many. My heart breaks for all of her family and friends.
Doris Stauffacher
Friend
June 16, 2020
Sabrina Wayne
June 16, 2020
My heart goes out to your family. Along with my thoughts and prayers. And that your family can find some comfort to get through this.
Pam Wisham
June 16, 2020
Joseph Sneed
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Joseph Sneed
Family
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Robert Henkhaus is a first cousin on my mothers side.
Joe Sneed
June 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, I cant imagine what yall are going through . She was a beautiful girl. Keeping all of you in our prayers. Love yall

Remember Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through him who gives me strength
Dolly Koonce
Friend
June 16, 2020
To ALL!!! Kamryns Family!! SO VERY!!! SORRY!! For Your loss!
Mark Mills
Friend
June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
She'll always be in your heart...
Gary Holman
Friend
June 16, 2020
Kamryn loved dogs! Penny and Kam on the Guadalupe river summer 2017
Jamie Leverett
Family
June 16, 2020
Delta Erwin
June 16, 2020
Gary Holman
June 16, 2020
Skyler Glover
June 16, 2020
Skyler Glover
June 16, 2020
Skyler Glover
June 16, 2020
Skyler Glover
June 16, 2020
I love your forever my beautiful best friend
Skyler Glover
June 16, 2020
I love you forever
Skyler Glover
June 16, 2020
Cory Johnson
June 16, 2020
May the love of family and friends carry you through your grief.
Simonia Chisolm
Friend
June 16, 2020
Fly angel fly my mom will watch over you sweet baby girl.. Angela Potts
Angela Potts
Friend
June 16, 2020
My family and my life
June 16, 2020
Silly sissies!
June 16, 2020
My sunshine
June 16, 2020
Best thing that ever happened to med=%
June 16, 2020
Beautiful
June 16, 2020
My whole world
June 16, 2020
Kam and Paco, she loved him so much!
June 16, 2020
Softball yearsd
June 16, 2020
rest easy kam, you always knew how to make someone laugh
savannah landry
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss!! May God give you the peace that you all seek.
Austin Beckner
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
June 16, 2020
My sweet girl, thank you for coming into our lives and rocking our world
Thank you for letting us love you
Thank you for being part of crazy family
Thank you for drinking all my drink when i wasnt looking - thank you for all the laughs and cries. We will miss you like crazy We love you sassy pants!
June 15, 2020
Jake, Im speechless and I feel your shattered heart all the way here in Seattle. Kamryn was the light of your life and she knew that. We love you. Aunt Beth, Mandy and Wadejr xoxo
Beth Whitton
Family
June 15, 2020
Holly Cantlon
June 15, 2020
We are so very sorry for this tragic loss. Praying for all of you that you will find God's peace and comfort.
Holly Cantlon & Family
Family
June 15, 2020
Sweet Kamryn, I dont believe this... you were my sister for years. I still look up to you as one. You are my baby sisters love. I miss you. Fly high sweetheart❤
Jordyn Miller
Friend
June 15, 2020
Brandi Im so sad to hear about Kamryn. What a beautiful girl. I pray for peace that passes all of our understanding for you and your family .
Cathi Manuel
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss, praying that God comfort you and your family at this time.
Brenda Tademy
Friend
June 15, 2020
my girl when we were little, we havent talked much but i will always cherish our memoriesd
my bestie girl when we were little, i remember cheering with her on the Starlitz team. we didnt talk much when we got older but i will always cherish the memories we had. rest in peace beautiful ❤
aubrey madison
Friend
June 15, 2020
CHEESE!
Misty Melancon
Family
June 15, 2020
They LOVE their Kamryn!
Misty Melancon
Family
June 15, 2020
Kamryn to the rescue! Hadley hates walking.
Misty Melancon
Family
June 15, 2020
I "borrowed" pictures from your Nana when you would be there with her and the girls. These are my FAVORITES!
Misty Melancon
Family
June 15, 2020
Sweet Kamryn, the moment I heard, my heart broke. Not just for me, but for your family. I have known you for a short time, but you truly made an impact on me and my granddaughters. Hayden and Hadley were ALWAYS talking about their time with you in Boerne. They just totally adore you. Maci always talks about you and how much you meant to her as well. Your smile, your laugh, you hugs - all will be truly missed. I know with the utmost certainty, you are watching over everyone who loves you. Meeting you and getting to spend some time with you has truly been my pleasure. I feel so blessed to have had just a moment with you. I promise, you will live forever with my girls. Fly high sweet angel, Rest easy and know we will all be together again. Until we meet again, Dance in Heaven sweet Angel! Love you forever, part of your Texas Family!
Misty Melancon
Family
June 15, 2020
Love you
Robert jake Henkhaus
Father
June 15, 2020
Robert jake Henkhaus
Father
June 15, 2020
Kamryn just know daddy loves you very much and cant wait for the day to see you again you are my heart munchkin. Love always dad
Robert jake Henkhaus
Father
