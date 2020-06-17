Kamryn Nicole Henkhaus, 18, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in a local hospital. She was born on Sept. 5, 2001, in Webster, Texas, to Robert Henkhaus and Brandi Miller. Kamryn enjoyed dance and loved animals. She was a jokester and had the most beautiful blue eyes and a contagious smile. Kamryn was a recent graduate with honors from Sam Houston High School.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Brandi Lindsey Miller; her father, Robert Jake Henkhaus; sibling, Natalee Grace Miller; grandparents, Robert and Kim Henkhaus, Johnny and Carol Spriggs, Charlene Soileau, Roc and Jenny Busby, Charlie Lindsey and Denise Trigg; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved family dog, Paco.
She was preceded in death by great grandparents, Etest and Bertha Soileau, Weldon and Joy Henkhaus; and cousin, Landon Joseph Matte.
Funeral service will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The Rev. Terry Ardizzone will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Jun. 17, 2020.