Sweet Kamryn, the moment I heard, my heart broke. Not just for me, but for your family. I have known you for a short time, but you truly made an impact on me and my granddaughters. Hayden and Hadley were ALWAYS talking about their time with you in Boerne. They just totally adore you. Maci always talks about you and how much you meant to her as well. Your smile, your laugh, you hugs - all will be truly missed. I know with the utmost certainty, you are watching over everyone who loves you. Meeting you and getting to spend some time with you has truly been my pleasure. I feel so blessed to have had just a moment with you. I promise, you will live forever with my girls. Fly high sweet angel, Rest easy and know we will all be together again. Until we meet again, Dance in Heaven sweet Angel! Love you forever, part of your Texas Family!

Misty Melancon

