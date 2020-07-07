1/1
Kandace Landreneau Kendrick
1982 - 2020
Kandace Landreneau Kendrick, 38, of Monroe, La passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on February 4, 1982 in Lake Charles, La to Clent and Pamela Landreneau. She was a 2000 graduate of Barbe High School, and she earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Delta School of Business in Lake Charles. She served honorably in the U.S. Army as an M.P. She loved animals, and traveling. She will be remembered as a happy, jovial person. Most of all, she was a good mom who adored her daughter, Skye.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Virginia Skye Landreneau; her parents; her husband, Kenneth Kendrick; her sister, Alecia Rene Booth (Cody); her niece, Hannah Booth; and her nephew, Nathan Booth; and special friend, Ganey Arsement. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Landreneau.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Robert Kratzer will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge or SWLA Abolitionists.

Published in American Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 6, 2020
Thinking of you, wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow, comfort in the midst of pain.
Please know our loving thoughts embrace you. All my love and prayers.
Beverly George
Family
July 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of such a beautiful soul. Kandace was a very good friend of mine and my twin sister who went to Delta Tech with Kandace and took the same courses as her. I lost my twin 8 years ago and Kandace was always there for me. Ill never forget the love she had for myself and my family while we were all in grief... Kandace,I love you, and I know from experience I will always miss you!! Tell Marie and Bay I love and miss them so much! Rest easy sweet soul.
Sarah McDonald
Friend
July 6, 2020
I was a classmate of Kandace's. We graduated from Barbe together and I'll always remember her. She was friendly, funny and made us laugh a lot. Prayers for her daughter and family during this time.
Gena Terranova
July 6, 2020
Rest In Peace.
Brandy Pousson-Bertrand
Classmate
