Kandace Landreneau Kendrick, 38, of Monroe, La passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on February 4, 1982 in Lake Charles, La to Clent and Pamela Landreneau. She was a 2000 graduate of Barbe High School, and she earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Delta School of Business in Lake Charles. She served honorably in the U.S. Army as an M.P. She loved animals, and traveling. She will be remembered as a happy, jovial person. Most of all, she was a good mom who adored her daughter, Skye.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Virginia Skye Landreneau; her parents; her husband, Kenneth Kendrick; her sister, Alecia Rene Booth (Cody); her niece, Hannah Booth; and her nephew, Nathan Booth; and special friend, Ganey Arsement. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Landreneau.

Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Robert Kratzer will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge or SWLA Abolitionists.



