On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Karan Ann Chambley Chaffin, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away. She was born Sept. 25, 1953, to parents Harry and Billie Joe Chambley in Germany, in an elevator, during Octoberfest. She always was one to do things her own way and on her terms from day one. She married the love of her life, Larry Chaffin, on April 12, 1973, and they had two children, Heather Nelson and Ryan Chaffin. Karan served as an Air Force wife for 21 years. She faithfully supported Larry as he served his country. Through deployments, remote tours of duty, and frequent moves around the world, she made anywhere the family went a home full of life and love. She brought joy everywhere she went, whether it was dancing a jitterbug with Larry in the living room or drinking tea on a porch swing with a friend. Always a caregiver, she ran a daycare out of the family home and made all the children she cared for an extended part of the family. Karan never met a stranger; she had an infectious laugh and gave the best hugs. She often had no problem sharing her opinions with others; therefore, everyone always knew where you stood with her. The world is a better place for having known her and we will all forever be grateful for the time we had with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Billie Joe Chambley. Her spirit is carried on by her loving husband, Larry Chaffin; two children, Heather Nelson and Ryan Chaffin; two grandchildren, Keiver Nelson and Zoee Nelson; four siblings, Bob Chambley, Ted Chambley, Pam Pender and Debbie O'Quinn; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice for the care shown to Karan and her family.
A celebration of life will be held by her family on Saturday, Feb. 22.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020