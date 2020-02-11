|
Karan Lynn "Crader" Bellard, 54, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020, at her home peacefully surround by her family.
Karan was born on Jan. 17, 1966, in Sunset, La., to Voncile and Clarence Crader. She was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints, and was always the life of the party. She loved her granddaughter Railey. Her companion, Dolly (standard Poodle), was her most prized Possession. She loved her family and friends dearly. Karan was the strongest person you would ever meet and she always had to have the last word, regardless of what her sisters said. Her favorite words were Les bon ton roulette.
Those left to cherish her memories are daughter, Amanda Thomas and husband Cory of Moss Bluff; son, Tylor Bellard of Moss Bluff; granddaughter, Railey Thomas; three sisters, Mary Francis Breaux and Finance John of Pride, La., Sheila Natalie and husband Ed of Moss Bluff, La., Tina Koble and husband Tom of Richardson, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Clarence (Shawee) and Voncile Crader; sister, Jane Roofner; two brothers, Ronnie Crader and Roland; and nephew, Mark Roofner.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. till the time of service. A rosary will be held by the Rev. Guilbeau on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Theodore Catholic Church of Moss Bluff. The Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow at New Ritchie Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be son-in-law, Cory Thomas; nephews, Russel Crader, Austin Koble, Cody Crader, Chris Roofner; and great-nephew, Gage Haig. Tylor Bellard will be an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to think Amedysis Hospice. The family would also like to ask that friends and family wear Saints shirts or jerseys or colors to represent the Saints for the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 11, 2020