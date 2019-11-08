Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Alicia King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Alicia King Obituary
Karen Alicia King, 66, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, in a local hospital. Alicia loved reading, collecting crystals, football and being with her friends and family. Alicia enjoyed her early retirement as a purchasing agent in the petrochemical industry. Alicia passed away ten years to the day that her dad passed away.
Alicia is survived by her daughter, Allison Everage and husband Richie of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Ian, Anya and Malia Everage; niece and nephew, Parker Viator and Taylor Viator; and all her great friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, V.J. and Joyce Parker Viator; and one brother, Dane Viator.
A memorial service for Alicia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until the time of service.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com.
J&R LOGO
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -