Karen Alicia King, 66, passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, in a local hospital. Alicia loved reading, collecting crystals, football and being with her friends and family. Alicia enjoyed her early retirement as a purchasing agent in the petrochemical industry. Alicia passed away ten years to the day that her dad passed away.
Alicia is survived by her daughter, Allison Everage and husband Richie of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Ian, Anya and Malia Everage; niece and nephew, Parker Viator and Taylor Viator; and all her great friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, V.J. and Joyce Parker Viator; and one brother, Dane Viator.
A memorial service for Alicia will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Wade officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until the time of service.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019