Karen Beth "Cookie" Richard, 69, entered her eternal home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

Karen was known more affectionately as "Cookie Ann" and carried many other titles. She was Aunt Cookie, Nanny Cookie, Miss Cookie, and The Karen Pilot to many. Cookie was an appropriate nickname for her. She was a dear Cookie, a smart Cookie, a tough Cookie, and a sweet but sometimes rough Cookie. She was a Mother, a Sister, a Daughter, an Aunt and a dear friend to many.

She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Lake Charles, La., and lived all of her life in Cameron Parish. Cookie was a 1967 graduate of South Cameron High School. She was employed by Dr. Cecil Clark, Daniels Welding, McDaniels Welding, and finally found her home with the Cameron Parish School Board, where she started as Secretary at Cameron Elementary in 1984 and eventually retired as School Food Service Book Keeper at the School Board Office in July 2017.

Cookie had a deep and joyous love for her family and friends. She enjoyed being the life of the party. She loved traveling, listening to her music, and spending time with family and friends. She was a jokester and a prankster, to say the least. She had those penetrating blue eyes that either made you very uncomfortable or very welcomed into her life. That chuckling smile and infectious laugh invited you into her life. She was a true Cajun girl who loved her Faith and her God. She will be fondly remembered and hard to forget. May the Angels take her to Paradise where God will welcome her with open arms and that same warm smile.

Those left to cherish her memory and mourn her loss are her companion and love of her life, Terry "Hippy" Richard; son, Kahal Nelson Howard and wife Sonja; daughter, Kasie Beth Howard; brothers, Roger Richard and wife Molly, Lester "Ferpo" Richard Jr. and wife Lidian, Barry Richard and wife Carolyn, and Bryon "Goose" Richard and wife Carla; sister, Jackie Johnson and husband S.J.; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Howard and Dak Blackwell; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, God Children and others that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Richard Sr. and mother, Beatrice Richard Savoie, born Rogers.

Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole, La. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow in Sweetlake – Grand Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary