Karen Creel Davis, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in a local healthcare center.

Mrs. Davis was a born, raised and lived most of her life in Lake Charles. She was a 1957 graduate of Marion High School. During her younger years, she followed her husbands' military career. Mrs. Davis retired with thirty-three years of service with the Calcasieu Parish School Board where she was a school bus driver. Mrs. Davis found great joy in brightening the day and making a difference in the lives of her children on the bus. She was a talented writer of poems, short stories and songs and enjoyed cooking, cake decorating and working with ceramics. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, spoiling them and reminding them "there are no rules at Maw Maw's house." Mrs. Davis was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she was married in 1959 and has been a member of Heritage Baptist for the past 48 years and studied with Bible Study Fellowship for 7 years. She will be remembered for her love of holidays and always making Christmas extra special. A lady of grace who devoted her life and her love to serving others.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Becky Davis Latham and husband Jeff of Moss Bluff; one son, Jerry Wayne Davis and wife Sheila of Nederland, TX; daughter-in-law, Miriam Davis of Baton Rouge; brother-in-law, Randall G. Davis of Dequincy; nephew, Chris Creel of Baton Rouge and seven grandchildren, Robert Allen Davis, Jacob Godin, Amanda Davis, Lauren Davis Binger and husband Nick, Lauren Malmay, Jordan Latham and Jake Latham.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Robert Milton Davis; one son, Robert Douglas Davis; parents, Guy and Mary Gill Creel; one brother, David L. Creel and a nephew, David Mark Creel.

The family of Mrs. Davis would like to express heartfelt thanks to her cousin and dear friend, Mary Elaine Morein for the countless times she has been there. Also, special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Guardian and Christus St. Patrick's Hospice for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Shane Kastler will officiate. Interment will follow in Creel Memorial Gardens in Bel, La. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019