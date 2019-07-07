Karen Denise Hudson Mardis, 56, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New Orleans, La. A memorial service to honor Karen's life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel in Orange, Texas. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service for a visitation.

Karen was born in Orange, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1962, to Patricia Brown Hudson and G. A. Hudson. She was a 1981 graduate of LCM High School and worked as a cosmetologist before becoming a full time mother. Karen and her husband John made their home in Lake Charles since 1989 and raised their two children there. She was a huge sports fan and an avid Miami Dolphins fan. Karen enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, G.A. and Patricia Hudson; and a sister, Donna Faye Hudson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John David Mardis of Lake Charles, La.; son, Seth David Mardis and Bailey Bridges of Lake Charles, La.; daughter, Taylor Mardis DeWoody and her husband Brian of Lake Charles, La.; and a sister, Kathy Hudson Edgerton and her husband Jim of Orange, Texas. Published in American Press on July 7, 2019