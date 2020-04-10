|
Karen Jean Landry Fontenot, 63, of Lake Charles, passed away the evening of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her residence.
Born in Lake Charles, La., to Robert Joseph Landry Jr. and Betty Lou Bucklin Landry, Mrs. Fontenot was reared in Jennings. She was a 1975 graduate of Jennings High School, where she played clarinet in the band and sang in youth choirs such as the "Folk Group." She was a 1979 graduate of the School of Education of McNeese State University and played clarinet in the "Sound of the '70's Band." Mrs. Fontenot taught first and second grade for a total of 27 years at Our Lady's School in Sulphur and J.I. Watson Elementary and LeBleu Settlement Elementary in Iowa. She was a faithful member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church where she assisted with Sunday Children's Church. She enjoyed reading and having always been musically inclined, listening to barber shop quartets. Her love for children was a God-given gift which she generously shared with so many little ones, but sharing that love with her own grandchildren was the absolute true joy of her life.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are her husband, David Brian Fontenot; one son, James Ryan Fontenot of Lake Charles; two daughters, Katherine "Katie" Fontenot, also of Lake Charles, and Kelli Weldon and husband Bryant of Austin, Texas; one sister, Jamie Perry and husband Allen of League City, Texas; three brothers, Rob Landry and wife Robyn of Denver, Colo., Al Landry and wife Tammy of Gurnee, Ill., and Van Landry and partner Chuck Booksch of Baton Rouge; and two beloved grandchildren, Kelcie Alexander and Henry Alexander Weldon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Jodi Rhodes.
The visitation and services will be private under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2020