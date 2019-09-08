Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lea Douglass


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lea Douglass Obituary
Karen Lea Douglass was born on Dece. 16, 1941, in Odessa, Wash. She left this earth to live for eternity with her Lord and Savior Sept. 5, 2019. She lived her life well with strength and dignity. She laughed without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. Dr. Marvin Douglass earlier this year; and her parents, Don and Martha Humphries, and Harvey Wederspahn.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sons, Craig Douglass and wife Jan, Brad Levine and wife Ronnette and their children, Bradley Levine, Lacey Ponder and husband Nathan, Bradey Levine; her daughters who she loved, Debra Kavanaugh, Karen Belvin, Kathy Brandon and husband Joe, and their beautiful children and grandchildren; her brothers, Gary Wedersphan and wife Ann, Keith Wederspahn and wife Eva; sister, Lois Ann Wheeler and husband Blaine; along with her cherished friends, family, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with Rev. Randall Chesson officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service, starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now