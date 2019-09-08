|
Karen Lea Douglass was born on Dece. 16, 1941, in Odessa, Wash. She left this earth to live for eternity with her Lord and Savior Sept. 5, 2019. She lived her life well with strength and dignity. She laughed without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. Dr. Marvin Douglass earlier this year; and her parents, Don and Martha Humphries, and Harvey Wederspahn.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sons, Craig Douglass and wife Jan, Brad Levine and wife Ronnette and their children, Bradley Levine, Lacey Ponder and husband Nathan, Bradey Levine; her daughters who she loved, Debra Kavanaugh, Karen Belvin, Kathy Brandon and husband Joe, and their beautiful children and grandchildren; her brothers, Gary Wedersphan and wife Ann, Keith Wederspahn and wife Eva; sister, Lois Ann Wheeler and husband Blaine; along with her cherished friends, family, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with Rev. Randall Chesson officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service, starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Sept. 8, 2019