Karen Leslie Alexander, 71, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on April 25, 2019, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, following a massive stroke.

Mrs. Alexander was a loving wife to her husband Dale until his death on March 30, 2019. She was also a devoted sister, aunt, and friend to many. Karen held a bachelor's degree in English Education and a master's degree in Education from McNeese State University. During her career, she taught high school and worked in the banking industry before becoming the Newspaper in Education Coordinator for the Lake Charles American Press, a position she was proud to hold until her retirement. Karen and her husband Dale enjoyed many road trips throughout the country visiting landmarks and our country's natural beauty. She was a lifelong and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Charles. Karen was passionate about the written word and volunteered for many years with the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana and coordinated many local spelling bees. She also cared deeply for animals; her home was never without a canine companion for long.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Alexander; and parents, Fred and Ruby Henke. Early in her life, she also lost mother Barbara Bloom Henke. She leaves to cherish her memory brother Jon Henke of Round Rock, Texas and sisters Janice Henke Airhart of Leander, Texas, Christine Marcantel of Lake Charles, Sue Smith of Channelview, Texas, and Yvonne Coleman of Friendswood, Texas. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Karen's life will be celebrated in a memorial service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1620 E. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601 at 11 a.m. on May 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calcasieu Parish Animal and Adoption Center or St. Paul Lutheran Church.