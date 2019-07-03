Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Karen Louise Fontenot


1955 - 2019
Karen Louise Fontenot Obituary
Karen Louise Fontenot, born Sept. 13, 1955, in Jennings, daughter of John Floyd and Jo Ann (Corbello) Fontenot, passed away in a local hospital, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 63.
Karen was a graduate of Lacassine High School and received a Master's degree from a university in France. She was a member of the Cajun French Music Association and Lake City Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jo Ann (Corbello) Fontenot; brother, Stephen Floyd Fontenot.
Karen is survived by her father, John Floyd Fontenot; sisters, Jackie Adams (Buzzy) of Iowa; Paulette Fontenot (Lynn Lenert) of Houston, Texas; brother, Robert Reed Fontenot of Berkley, Calif.
Memorial service will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ronnie Estes officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on July 3, 2019
