Karl R. Kent, 53, passed away on July 15, at home surrounded by family. After a long fight with Frontal Temporal Dementia, he is no longer suffering. Karl wanted leave on his terms and fought until the end, managing to complete his final wishes spending time with family and continuing to attempt to get outside and be outdoors despite his declining health.

As a loving husband and father he is survived by his wife, Ruth; three sons, Chris (April), Jordan and Justin (Chalise); four grandchildren, Elijah, Kaden, Kensington and Zoey; and dog, Sam. As a loving brother he is survived by four sisters, Pam, Marlena, Kala and Tammie; and brother, Kyle; as well as many other loved ones. While he was taken early he will be missed but not forgotten.

A Celebration of his life will be made at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, family asks contributions be made to Hospice of Chattanooga.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store