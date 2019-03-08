Karla Gweyn Reed, 60, transitioned on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Karla Gweyn Reed, daughter of Ester Gims and the late Stanley Gims, was born Jan. 27, 1959, in Lake Charles, La. She attended 1st Ward Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High School, graduated in 1977 from Washington High School and from Delta Technical College in Business Administration. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined Christian Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member. Mrs. Reed was a retired secretary from Brentwood Elementary and as a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. She resided in Baytown, Texas, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She leaves to mourn her loving husband of 38 years, Alvin Ray (Buck) Reed.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her son, Damon Allen Gims (Shequelle Foster-Gims) of Missouri City, Texas; daughter, Alicia Patrese Reed of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Jocelyn Griffin, Glenda Gims, both of Lake Charles, La., Gerald Gims of Houston, Texas; brothers, Stanley Gims Jr. of Groves, Texas, Norther Gims of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Damari Gims, Danyelle Gims, Alana Gims, Blake Gims; great-grandson, Easton Gims; godchildren, DeMarcus Francis, Kori Malbroux Ozane; sister-in-law, Etrulia Gims; uncles, Lawrence Richard (Susan) of Riverside, Calif., MacArthur Gims (Cynthia) of Reading, Mass., Gary Gims of Lake Charles, La.; best friend since childhood, Kim Wallace; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Christian Baptist Church. Funeral service will Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christian Baptist Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.