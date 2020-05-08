Katherine Johnson Theriot, 81, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a local hospice facility.

Katherine was born on Jan 19, 1939, in DeQuincy, La., to Agnes Roy and Paul Johnson. She grew up in DeQuincy, La., and lived her last 18 years in Lake Charles. She loved the outdoors, painting and remodeling houses. In her younger years she enjoyed participating in rodeo events. More recently, she was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her five children, Ernestine "Tina" Horn (Ernie) of Creole, La., Michelle Guidry (Ricky) of Sweetlake, La., Agnes Boudoin (Keith) of Tomball, Texas, Karen Deshotel of Moss Bluff, La., and Martin Theriot Jr. (Anna) of Leonville, La.; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Agnes Johnson Yellott of DeQuincy, La. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the immediate family only. Services will be officiated by Father Wayne LeBleu. Burial will take place in Sweetlake-Grandlake Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

