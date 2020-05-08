Katherine Johnson Theriot
1939 - 2020
Katherine Johnson Theriot, 81, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a local hospice facility.
Katherine was born on Jan 19, 1939, in DeQuincy, La., to Agnes Roy and Paul Johnson. She grew up in DeQuincy, La., and lived her last 18 years in Lake Charles. She loved the outdoors, painting and remodeling houses. In her younger years she enjoyed participating in rodeo events. More recently, she was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her five children, Ernestine "Tina" Horn (Ernie) of Creole, La., Michelle Guidry (Ricky) of Sweetlake, La., Agnes Boudoin (Keith) of Tomball, Texas, Karen Deshotel of Moss Bluff, La., and Martin Theriot Jr. (Anna) of Leonville, La.; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Agnes Johnson Yellott of DeQuincy, La. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the immediate family only. Services will be officiated by Father Wayne LeBleu. Burial will take place in Sweetlake-Grandlake Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

Published in American Press on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to know about Katherine. I have fond memories of her & your families. Prayers for all.
Candace Cooper
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about Katherine, I always considered her a good friend and classmate. Tina Theriot and siblings my deepest condolences.
Danielle Cherry
Classmate
May 9, 2020
I will miss you MawMaw Lynn
Teressa Porche
Family
May 9, 2020
Tina, Michelle, & family...Im so sorry to learn of you moms passing. May God hold you all tightly in His arms during this difficult time. God bless.
Debbie Stutes
Friend
May 8, 2020
Karen,Martin & Sisters,
I would love to give yall my support at this time for the loss of the Best Person that you Loved. Yall should be thankful for giving her the love and care that yall did. I know she appreciates all of yall. God Bless All of yall
Dettie Deshotel
Family
May 8, 2020
Dettie Deshotel
Family
May 8, 2020
Karen, so sorry for your the loss of your mother. Laura Beth and I will keep your family in our prayers.
Tom Kimball
Friend
May 8, 2020
Shub Treme
Friend
May 8, 2020
Many fond memories of this sweet lady. Prayers for her and her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Mary Dahlen
Friend
May 8, 2020
Karen and family so sorry for your loss! Will keep all in my prayers.
Nadine Richard
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for yalls loss, Yall are in our prayers. Love yall
Pam (Montie) Tidwell
May 8, 2020
So Sorry for your loss! RIP Katherine!
Tamara Nunez
May 7, 2020
Tina and Family, Sorry to hear of your mothers Passing. May she RIP and bring comfort knowing she is in Gods Kingdom.
Mark Theriot
Friend
May 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
My Prayers, Thoughts & Condolences are with You all in this difficult time ✝
Denise Boudreaux Fontenot
May 7, 2020
Im sorry for the loss of your mother. Prayers for you all
LeAnn Stewart
Friend
May 7, 2020
So sorry, she was such a wonderful person, great neighbor and always full of joy and laughter.
Virgie&Curtis Nunez
Friend
May 7, 2020
Sooo sorry for yall loss
Ellen Arrant
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear if you mothers passing. MY her soul Rest In Peace. She is now at peace
Brenda Boudreaux
Friend
