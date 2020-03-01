Home

For more information about
Kathleen Brunetti
Kathleen "Kat" Brunetti


1952 - 2020
Kathleen "Kat" Brunetti Obituary
Kathleen "Kat" Brunetti, 67, of Topsy, La., died at 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Brunetti was born Oct. 18, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and lived many years in California before moving to Topsy in 2001.
Kat is survived by her sisters, Cindie Griffith and husband Robert of Ragley, and Debby Benoit of Moss Bluff; nieces and nephews, Stacy Bower, Tracy Bower, Buddy Cirkus, Rikki Benoit, C.J. McCrory, Jennifer McCrory, Ben McCrory, Megan Griffith and Alexis Griffith; many great-nieces and great-nephews; friends, Billy Frazier, Robert Smith; and all of her Tribe family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sal Brunetti; and parents, Bill and Marge Naab.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. A private Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020
