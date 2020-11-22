1/1
Kathleen Carol "Kathy" Lowe
Kathleen "Kathy" Carol Lowe, 76, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Kathy was born and raised in Eunice, La. and was a longtime resident of Lake Charles. She graduated from McNeese State University and taught at A.M. Barbe High School in the Special Education department for over 25 years. She will be remembered for her "joie de vivre", being the absolute rock of our family, her incredible cooking, and talents in gardening, with a green thumb that made us all a little bit jealous. She will mostly be remembered for being a wonderful mother and grandmother, being a good and loyal friend, and always helping others. Especially, through her volunteer work at the Lake Charles Food Pantry and her time with RCIA at St Margaret Catholic Church, where she was a member for over 45 years. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Kelly Higginbotham, Stacy Carwile and husband, John, Lauren Giffin and husband, Jim, Chris Lindstrom and wife, Gricelda; and a brother, Fred Lowe and wife, Gwen. Grandchildren, Zach Streva, Tyler Hay, John Henry Carwile, Trey Giffin, Mia Higginbotham, Seth Carwile, Allie Giffin, Jake Carwile, Luke Higginbotham, Cutter Carwile, Cole Singletary, Danielle Singletary, Lucia Lindstrom, Rocco Lindstrom and Raif Lindstrom; great-granddaughter, Ellie Gipson. One of her greatest joys was to share how truly blessed she felt to have fifteen grandchildren, that she loved and adored.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to your local food bank, in Kathy's honor.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in American Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
