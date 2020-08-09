Kathleen F. Cook was born on April 10, 1949 and left for her Heavenly home on August 6, 2020. She spent her entire life in the Lake Charles area. Kathy attended Lake Charles High, where she was a member of the Kilties marching squad. She graduated from McNeese State University, and went on to work in the registrar's office for more than three decades. Kathy had a bubbling personality with a 'get-the-job-done' attitude. No one could find a more generous wife, mother, grandmother or friend.

Her greatest earthly pleasures were her children and grandchildren. She spent endless hours nurturing, teaching and caring for them. Her motto was children first. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff where she took great pleasure in fellowship and bible study with her Sunday School class. Her trust in the Lord was stronger than the cancer that many times tried to hold her down but could not, and does not today.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband William "Bubba" Cook; son Brian Cook with wife Stacy; son Jason Cook with wife Maggie; grandsons Liam Cook, Graham Cook and Cameron Cook; granddaughter, Ainsley Cook; brother Michael Farris with wife Kathy, sister Evangeline "Cookie" Boullion with husband Kenny; sister-in-law Jeanine Morgan; nephew Don Morgan; nephew Todd Boullion with wife Tori, daughter Chloe and son Cade; nephew Nicolas Farris; niece Hollie Miller with husband Travis and son Logan; niece Allison Stoll with husband Jeremy; niece Julia Krafka with husband Brody.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark Williams, Dr. David Landry, Dr. Michael Bergeron, and Mrs. Alicia LaRocque for their wonderful care and compassion.

Services will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation at 10 a.m. until the start of service at 2 p.m.

