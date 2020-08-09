1/1
Kathleen F. Cook
1949 - 2020
Kathleen F. Cook was born on April 10, 1949 and left for her Heavenly home on August 6, 2020. She spent her entire life in the Lake Charles area. Kathy attended Lake Charles High, where she was a member of the Kilties marching squad. She graduated from McNeese State University, and went on to work in the registrar's office for more than three decades. Kathy had a bubbling personality with a 'get-the-job-done' attitude. No one could find a more generous wife, mother, grandmother or friend.
Her greatest earthly pleasures were her children and grandchildren. She spent endless hours nurturing, teaching and caring for them. Her motto was children first. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff where she took great pleasure in fellowship and bible study with her Sunday School class. Her trust in the Lord was stronger than the cancer that many times tried to hold her down but could not, and does not today.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband William "Bubba" Cook; son Brian Cook with wife Stacy; son Jason Cook with wife Maggie; grandsons Liam Cook, Graham Cook and Cameron Cook; granddaughter, Ainsley Cook; brother Michael Farris with wife Kathy, sister Evangeline "Cookie" Boullion with husband Kenny; sister-in-law Jeanine Morgan; nephew Don Morgan; nephew Todd Boullion with wife Tori, daughter Chloe and son Cade; nephew Nicolas Farris; niece Hollie Miller with husband Travis and son Logan; niece Allison Stoll with husband Jeremy; niece Julia Krafka with husband Brody.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark Williams, Dr. David Landry, Dr. Michael Bergeron, and Mrs. Alicia LaRocque for their wonderful care and compassion.
Services will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation at 10 a.m. until the start of service at 2 p.m.

Published in American Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
To Ms Kathy’s family: I had the privilege to work with Ms Kathy as a student through the MSU Work-Study Program in the early 70’s. She welcomed me and always was willing to help. I am sorry for your loss. I understand her positive spirit throughout her illness. She always had a smile and genuine outgoing personality. We will pray for her family during this time. May you feel God’s presence and His peace. I am glad I got to know her. Special lady!
Teresa Ellis Chance
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Bubba and family, Cathy was such a wonderful person. Am so sorry to hear of your loss.
Sue DeRouen
Friend
August 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. Kathy was a wonderful lady with a heart of gold. She was a great neighbor & friend. My children always felt so welcomed in her home. Our prayers will be with you Bubba, Brian & Jason. May she Rest In Peace!
Ronnie & Gretchen Chsumont
Friend
