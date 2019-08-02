|
Kathleen Oliver, 68, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1950, in Lake Charles, La., to Albion and Joyce Quebodeaux. She was the Majorette at Marion High School Chargers where she was a member of the 1968 graduating class. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will also be remembered as an excellent cook.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 45 years, Dalton Oliver; children, Toma Oliver (Stacy), Tempa Scott (Desmond) and Tera Oliver (Emmanuel Delgado); grandchildren, Xaden, Corben, Cecilia, Stella, Coralie and Ronen; sister, Annette Richey (Matt); brother, Terry Quebodeaux (Gwen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gwen Quebodeaux; and grandchildren, Torren and Kinden.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Aug. 2, 2019