Kathleen Theresa Willer
1945 - 2020
Kathleen Theresa Willer was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Feb. 26, 1945, and attended Catholic schools graduating from Notre Dame High school in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1963. After high school, Kathy became a licensed cosmetologist working at several salons in southwest Ohio.
Kathy met her husband Pat on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in 1965. Though not enthused about a blind date she agreed to go because it was his last day of his Marine Corps boot camp leave and she would never see him again. Pat and Kathy became engaged in 1966 but wedding plans were delayed when Pat received orders to deploy to Viet Nam. Pat and Kathy were married in Fairfield, Ohio, in December 1967 after Pat returned from Viet Nam.
In January 1969 Pat and Kathy relocated to the Houston area where Pat had been raised. At that time Pat and Kathy had two pet Basset Hounds which Kathy thought needed some serious obedience training. She found obedience classes being given at a local shopping mall and entered one of the dogs. That was the beginning of 50 years of involvement in obedience and AKC dog shows. Although they traveled to dog shows many weekends they maintained a normal family life. They had four children and Pat was employed as an electrician at a chemical plant on the Houston Ship Channel.
In 1980 Pat accepted a job at the PPG chemical plant in Lake Charles, La., and the family relocated to Sulphur, La. As the children got older Kathy was able to start working as a professional dog handler with her husband and started breeding her favorite breed, Wirehaired Dachshunds. Kathy retired from dog shows and breeding in 2008.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Katherine Kuhn of Fairfield, Ohio; and her brother, Michael Kuhn of Tallahassee, Fla.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick Willer of Sulphur, La.; her sister, Roberta Loman of Bradenton, Fla.; her children, Christopher Willer of Warrenton, Va., David Willer of Sacramento, Calif., Kelly Hamilton of Shoreline, Wash., and Erin Willer of Lake Charles, La.
Kathy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur, La. She was interred at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles, La., along with the remains of her two favorite Dachshunds and her favorite Garry Newton Bronze. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Published in American Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 21, 2020
My condolences to Pat and her family
Dan Jones
July 21, 2020
Kathy was a beautiful person. She was so kind, and generous in her life. She will be greatly missed. I am sorry so for your loss and prayers to the whole Willer family.
Katy Vergeront
Friend
July 21, 2020
My heart goes out to Pat and to Kathys family. Kathy was such a wonderfully kind person. May she Rest In Peace. Peace be with you all.
Storm Britten Ilouno
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Kathy, you will certainly be missed by many, but we know you are in a better place. Our memories of you will not be forgotten.
Sandie Roush
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kathy was a joy to be around. She always had a smile on her face and welcomed you at anytime. She was truly a wonderful person and will be missed. Prayers and peace to the family during this time
Dee and Patricia Hagy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dave and Family : May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Timothy and Rebecca Barrons
Friend
July 21, 2020
Pat, may God bless you and keep you as you move through this. Kathy you were a good friend and I will miss you forever.
Marci Forrester
Friend
July 21, 2020
We feel such sorrow. We know our family has lost a beautiful woman. May God bless you and the kids during this difficult time.
Etch and Colleen Etchberger
Family
July 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief....Ken Hoffpauir
Kenneth Hoffpauir
