Kay Elizabeth (Deshotel) Van Slyke


1955 - 2020
Kay Elizabeth (Deshotel) Van Slyke Obituary
Kay Elizabeth Deshotel Van Slyke, 65, of Sulphur, La. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at her residence. Kay was born Feb. 2, 1955 in Sulphur, La. to Maggie Deshotel and the late LJ Deshotel.
She enjoyed quilting, crafts, sewing, fishing, and hunting. Kay loved her pet cows Jack, Lilly, and Evangeline. Most of all she loved her family, her faith, and her walk with Jesus. She was a great reflection of the light of Jesus.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Woodrow Van Slyke; daughter, Dawn Spoonemore (Bobby) of Sulphur; son, Micah Van Slyke of Kinder; grandson, Seth Bertrand; granddaughter, Adrian Van Slyke; granddaughter, Jordyn Bonin (Jason); grandson, Hayden Spoonemore (Krista); granddaughter, Macy Spoonemore; grandson, Canaan Spoonemore; grandson, Mason Spoonemore; great-granddaughter, Josie Abrego; great-grandson, Weston Bonin; sisters, Bernice Aucoin (Claude), Margie Miller, Cathy Clement (Kenneth), Leona Black (Glen), Wanda Mallett (Milton); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her dad, LJ Deshotel; brother, Larry Deshotel; and brother, Isaac Deshotel.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with Bro. Bobby Carter officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of MD Anderson, Dr. Waguespack, and the staff of Christus Hospice and Palliative Care. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonwelsh.com.
Published in American Press on Feb. 6, 2020
