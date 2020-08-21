Kay Wrigley Wynn, 77, a resident of Lake Charles, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 18, 2020, in a local hospital.

Known as Mom, Nanny, or Kay, she will be forever remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, devoted wife, and loyal friend. Mrs. Wynn graduated from SOWELA Tech with a Secretarial Certificate and continued her studies at McNeese State University, the University of Houston, and the College of Mainland in Texas City, Texas where she earned an associate degree in English. She was an active member of Sale Street Baptist Church, where she was proud to teach Sunday School. She was a woman of unwavering faith. Kay owned a well-worn bible and could quote it nearly line by line. It was important to her and her husband to lead people to Christ, she selflessly devoted herself to the care of her beloved husband Billy in his last days. Nanny loved spending time with her family, and her family was the apple of her eye. Mrs. Wynn was an avid reader and loved to work outside in her garden area. Along with caring for her husband and family, Mrs. Wynn also worked as a bookkeeper for Theriot, Milford, and Dunn, The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and finally for Gray Plantation.

Mrs. Wynn is preceded in death by her parents, Olen Neil and Neely Authement Wrigley; step-mother, Violet Guillory Wrigley; husband of 39 years, William Wynn; son, Don Trahan; step-daughter, Lorraine Wynn; brother, Maurice Wrigley; half-brothers, Jimmy Wrigley and Charles Washburn.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her two sons; Terry Trahan and wife Nikki and Tony Trahan; step-son, Willy Wynn, and wife Vickie; step-daughter, Natalie Fontenot and husband Lionel; step-sisters, Altha Alexander, Teena Hebert, and Kelli Sargent, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the loving and compassionate staff of I.C.U at Christus St. Patrick Hospital for their superb care of Mrs. Wynn.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in the sanctuary of Sale Street Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A celebration of Kay's life will follow at 11 a.m. Mrs. Wynn will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Sale Street Baptist Church's Reap the Harvest Fund.

In accordance with current COVID-19 guidance, the family respectfully requests that mask be worn, social distancing be practiced, and attendance will be limited.

