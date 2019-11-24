|
|
Kayla Mackenzie Jones and her precious infant son were taken from her family and friends who loved her two days before her 28th birthday and placed in the hands of her Lord and Savior. She died alone, with her infant son inside her, on Nov. 16, 2019, at approximately 4 a.m.
She was welcomed through the pearly gates of Heaven with open arms by these loved ones who preceded her in death, her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Mary and Horace Jones; paternal grandparents, Danny Casanova Sr, Bibiana and Harvey Jenson; a special aunt and uncle, Clerde and Marvel Wilson; and a host of other friends and family members.
She is survived by her adoring parents, mother, Janet Jones of Lake Charles; and father, Danny Casanova of Alexandria, La.; her precious daughter, Ja'ziah Marcantel; two heartbroken sisters, Krista and Erica Jones, both of Lake Charles; her precious nieces, Aniya Jackson, Malani Kirklin and Lilliana Jones; her amazing nephews, Mikah Jones, Treylon Gallien and Madden Kirklin; her special aunt and uncle, Debbi and Damien Lamendola of Kiawah, S.C.; and two special cousins, Mary and Tex Toomey of Lake Charles. There is simply not enough space to list all of the people who loved and cared about her.
Kayla was born in Lake Charles, she has lived in Elko, Nev., Hill City, S.D., and Santa Ana, Calif., before moving back to Lake Charles when she was six years old. Kayla was a happy, bubbly, headstrong little firecracker. She was the brightest sunflower in the field, our own little ray of sunshine. She lit up a room simply by walking into it. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh is what we will miss most of Kayla. As she got older, she led a very troubled life. That life and those involved in that lifestyle is what directly and indirectly caused her death. Words alone cannot express how much our family and friends miss her. Let Kayla's death have meaning and a purpose...If your child or loved one has a problem with drugs or alcohol, or is being battered or abused, get them help NOW. Don't wait one more day. Don't take no for an answer. Tomorrow may never come for your treasured loved one. Don't be the next one writing an obituary for your beloved angel.
In order to help transition our entire family into this new chapter of life without our beloved Kayla, she will be cremated by Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles, and kept with her loved ones forever. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Kayla's life in January of 2020. Friends and family will be notified of the specifics of the service when all arrangements are finalized. Rest in eternal, heavenly peace our sweet, beautiful, beloved angel... until we are reunited in Heaven.
Published in American Press on Nov. 24, 2019