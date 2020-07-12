1/1
Kaylee Helen Ann Richard
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaylee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaylee Helen Ann Richard is now dancing in her eternal home as of July 9, 2020, at the precious age of 21. She was born on Dec. 22, 1998, and grew up in Sulphur, La, always surrounded by loving family and friends.
Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her daughter, Landri Kate Richard, her parents, Tim and Tracy Richard, and siblings: Aaron, Kristen, Tanny, and Isabella Richard, all of SWLA. She is also survived by her grandparents, Ed and Judy Ball of Sulphur, and Roxie Guillory of Lake Charles, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kaylee had an enormous, caring heart, and was always finding ways to help others, dancing OFTEN, spending time in the water, and most importantly, being with family, and friends that had become family.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss, La. Her interment will immediately follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Her visitation will be held Monday morning beginning at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, with a Cursillo rosary at 10:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Rosary
10:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Interment
Mimosa Pines Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
July 11, 2020
Kaylee was such a bright ball of sunshine. She made friends with everyone she met, and loved with her whole heart. I will always cherish the memories We made together, my sister in Christ. Sending prayers and love to Mrs Tracy and all the family. I love yall so much. You will be so dearly missed Kay Kay❤
Macy Oliver Smith
Friend
July 11, 2020
Im so heartbroken!!! She was such a beautiful, loving young women!!!! Prayers to you sweetheart and to your family!!!!!❤
Jennifer Vick
Friend
July 11, 2020
My very first bestfriend! I will always remember us two playing dolls, dress up, listening to dolly (that was her fav), and playing mermaids in the pool! Kaylee had such a beautiful soul! I love yall forever!
Lakyn Conner
Friend
July 11, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family, prayers of peace and comfort to each of you. Please show this to Judy, its been a long time, I knew the Ball family from Sulphur First Baptist. My sincerest thoughts and prayers.
Billie Marsh
Friend
July 11, 2020
I had the pleasure of teaching this wonderful young lady one summer during LEAP remediation. She was such a kind spirit. It was evident that she loved God and her family. Sending prayers
NaTasha Mott
Teacher
July 11, 2020
Such a Beautiful soulPrayers for God to wrap his loving arms around you and give you peace and comfort like only he can
Khristine Hebert
Family
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thomas Watson
Family
July 11, 2020
Tracy, Tim and family,
You are in our constant thoughts and prayers. So very sorry for your loss.
Marsha and Monte Hart
marsha hart
Friend
July 11, 2020
I had the pleasure of teaching Kaylee for 3 wonderful years. I wish that I had the right words to say. Rest in peace. My prayers are with the family.
Jimmy Newman
Teacher
July 11, 2020
Kaylee, where do I begin? You were always the light of any situation! You were always someone I could come to and I knew I wouldnt be judged or looked at differently. Ill miss our talks and late night karaoke sessions in my car. You were the purest soul that was taken to soon. I love you, my Kaylee girl.
Katelyn Ervin
Friend
July 11, 2020
Kaylee, You and your family became like our own over the years. We were so blessed to have know you and to watch you grow in those times. You were always a brightness in the room! I think back on the giant hugs you gave each time we met. The world needs more of those. May you see the beatific vision and have eternal hugs and Rest In Peace, dear precious girl!
We are here for you all, in prayer. All our love, The Boudreauxs
Reesa Boudreaux
Friend
July 11, 2020
I love you kaylee as well as the family's! I'm still so shocked that this day has come so early, you make sure you keep protecting your baby girl and family just in a different way!
Chelcie Bonin (benoit)
Friend
July 11, 2020
Kaylee, you touched the lives of so many. I still cant believe you wont be here with us anymore... you were the most fun loving person Ive ever met. I will miss you! Continuously Praying for your family and youre babygirl
Alyssa Steward
Friend
July 11, 2020
Brenden Flores
Friend
July 10, 2020
I love you so much!! You are missed by so many babygirl! Rest easy. I cannot wait to see you again
Abigail Dowling
Friend
July 10, 2020
HEY BABYGIRL JUST WANTED TO TELL YOU THAT YOU ARE GOING TO BE MISSED MY SO MANY. LOVE AND MISS YA. WATCH OVER YOUR MOMMA..
Kerri Richard
Friend
July 10, 2020
Please know you are in our prayers.

Jenny and Peameaux Grimball
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved