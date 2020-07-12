Kaylee Helen Ann Richard is now dancing in her eternal home as of July 9, 2020, at the precious age of 21. She was born on Dec. 22, 1998, and grew up in Sulphur, La, always surrounded by loving family and friends.

Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her daughter, Landri Kate Richard, her parents, Tim and Tracy Richard, and siblings: Aaron, Kristen, Tanny, and Isabella Richard, all of SWLA. She is also survived by her grandparents, Ed and Judy Ball of Sulphur, and Roxie Guillory of Lake Charles, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kaylee had an enormous, caring heart, and was always finding ways to help others, dancing OFTEN, spending time in the water, and most importantly, being with family, and friends that had become family.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss, La. Her interment will immediately follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Her visitation will be held Monday morning beginning at 10 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, with a Cursillo rosary at 10:30 a.m.

