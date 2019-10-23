Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Keagan Hoops
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sallier Cemetery
Keagan Riley Hoops


2000 - 2019
Keagan Riley Hoops Obituary

Keagan Riley Hoops, 18, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Bay Area Medical Center.
He was born on Nov. 17, 2000, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Keagan is the son of Martha Lynn Stough and Marty Hoops. He started at Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi to later transfer and graduate from Barbe High School in Louisiana. Keagan enjoyed Tae Kwon Do and obtained his 4th degree black belt. As an avid gamer and reader, Keagan also loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. In recent months he spent time in Louisiana on his family's farm where he liked to run catfish lines and catch perch at Bundick Lake. He was a genuine, caring and a loving young man. Keagan was a great cook and especially loved to cook for others, forever altruistic Keagan also spent time volunteering at the Good Will. Keagan also enjoyed muscle cars and caring for animals such as his bearded dragon named Ruby. Above all, he loved and cherished his little sister, Kacie.
Keagan is survived by his mother, Martha Stough; father, Marty Hoops; sister, Kacie Hoops; his grandparents, Allen and Patricia Stough; his uncle and aunt, Joe and Jena Stough; his uncle and aunt, Leo and Barb Ward; as well as many more cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends.
A memorial service for Keagan was held in Corpus Christi. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Sallier Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate.
Published in American Press on Oct. 23, 2019
