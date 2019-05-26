color#3

Keiko Fabacher

Keiko Fabacher, 81, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family after a long, valiant fight with Alzheimer's.

Mrs. Fabacher was born Jan. 3, 1938, to Tadao Saito and Kimmy Kaibara Saito in Okayama, Japan. She met her husband, Paul Fabacher, in 1957 in Kobe, Japan, while he was stationed there in the Navy. The two were married in 1958 after Paul returned to Japan upon finishing his military duty, and settled in Paul's hometown of Westlake, La.

Keiko graduated from cosmetology school in 1968. She owned and operated Keiko's Haircuts Plus in Westlake for many years before eventually passing her salon on to her daughter, Kelley.

Keiko was a vivacious and animated woman of faith. Keiko was a very proud woman and took great pride in her appearance, but she was as beautiful inside as she was outside. She was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Some of her favorite charitable causes included the ASPCA, the St. Labre Indian School and the Humane Society.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul Fabacher; and five children, Brent P. Fabacher of Westlake, M. Kim Cormier and husband Leo of Austin, Debra Fabacher Martinez and husband Mack of Austin, Patrick S. Fabacher of Austin, and Kelley Fabacher Sarver and husband Chad of Lake Charles, La. Keiko leaves 14 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by one sister, Kazuko Saito, and one brother, Hiroshi Saito of Osaka, Japan.

Keiko and Paul have lived in Austin for the last 22 years but always considered Westlake their home.

Her Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Garrett Caraway officiating. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday in the funeral home.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.

Johnson logo Published in American Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary