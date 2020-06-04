Keith David Lemoine
1979 - 2020
Keith David Lemoine, born May 12, 1979 in Metairie, La., died at his home on June 1, 2020, in Moss Bluff, La. Keith was a self-employed contractor and considered by many as a jack-of-all trades including: carpentry, construction, woodwork and pranking-just to name a few. He was a loving son, an incredibly fun uncle, and a devoted father. He was usually found wearing and old, worn out LSU baseball cap with a double sided pencil behind his ear. Keith was an avid fisherman and hunter. His generosity towards others and joy for life are just pieces of the legacy he leaves behind.
Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruffin "Paw Paw" Lemoine, Vivian Lemoine, Fred "Pops" Theriot, and Mary Louise "Mamoms" Thaeriot.
He is survived by his beautiful and beloved daughter, Raelyn; his parents, David and Yolande Lemoine; his brother, Darrell Lemoine and his wife Courtney; his sister, Holly Lemoine Foshee and her husband Eric Foshee, his two nephews, Michael Foshee and Logan Lemoine; his niece, Matti Foshee; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, from 4-8 p.m. and funeral service will be Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Keith was an organ donor and was able to provide many families with a better life.

Published in American Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 3, 2020
An angel on earth, now an angel in heaven. Gone too soon but he only takes the good ones. He was one of the good ones, a respectful man, hard-working, dedicated father & friend to all he met. If we all can learn to live like Keith then the world would be a better place. Til we meet again, fly high buddy!
Love You Keith,
Meghan Foskey Tietje
Sam Houston High School Classmate
Class of 1997
Meghan Foskey Tietje
Friend
June 3, 2020
Prayers and thoughts for Keiths family! The Staff of Diamond Lumber!
Richard, Melissa, Mark, Shane
Friend
June 3, 2020
Such a super sweet, genuine guy...
My heart goes out to all Keiths family and close friends. Praying for all
Melanie Trahan
Friend
