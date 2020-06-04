Keith David Lemoine, born May 12, 1979 in Metairie, La., died at his home on June 1, 2020, in Moss Bluff, La. Keith was a self-employed contractor and considered by many as a jack-of-all trades including: carpentry, construction, woodwork and pranking-just to name a few. He was a loving son, an incredibly fun uncle, and a devoted father. He was usually found wearing and old, worn out LSU baseball cap with a double sided pencil behind his ear. Keith was an avid fisherman and hunter. His generosity towards others and joy for life are just pieces of the legacy he leaves behind.

Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruffin "Paw Paw" Lemoine, Vivian Lemoine, Fred "Pops" Theriot, and Mary Louise "Mamoms" Thaeriot.

He is survived by his beautiful and beloved daughter, Raelyn; his parents, David and Yolande Lemoine; his brother, Darrell Lemoine and his wife Courtney; his sister, Holly Lemoine Foshee and her husband Eric Foshee, his two nephews, Michael Foshee and Logan Lemoine; his niece, Matti Foshee; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, from 4-8 p.m. and funeral service will be Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Keith was an organ donor and was able to provide many families with a better life.

