|
|
Keith Douget, 62, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his daughter's residence in Deltona, Fla.
Mr. Douget was born on June 11, 1957, in Kinder, and lived most of his life in Moss Bluff. He was a 1976 graduate of Lake Charles High School. Mr. Douget worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. He attended St. Margaret Catholic Church.
He cherished and enjoyed his time spent with his beloved grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Those left to cherish his memory are children, Natasha Guidry (Parrish) of Deltona, Fla., and Chris Douget (Amanda) of Thibodaux; brother, Randy Douget (Charlene) of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Brennon Douget, Brigdon Guidry, Connor Douget, Landon Guidry, Helena Douget and Flynn Guidry; and one great-granddaughter, Haygen Douget.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helena and Carllon Douget; and two sisters, Cynthia Gayle Douget and Cynthia Gayle Summerville.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Halifax Hospice in Deltona, Fla., for their care and compassion given to Mr. Douget during his last days.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Deacon George Carr will officiate. Cremation was entrusted to Altman-Long Funeral Home in Florida. A gathering will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in American Press on Feb. 15, 2020