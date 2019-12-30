|
SULPHUR – Keith Thibodeaux, 64, died Friday, December 27, 2019, in Sulphur.
Keith was born in Opelousas and the family relocated to Lake Charles where his father was a local business owner of Tip Top on Prien Lake Road and Thib's Country Kitchen on Kirkman Street. Keith worked several jobs at his family business while in school. After graduating from LaGrange High School, he met and marred the love of his life, Amy Broussard of Sulphur. They were happily married for 41 years before her death in 2015. He then connected with a 20-year friendship with Cindy that blossomed into a love commitment and eventually, marriage.
Keith retired from SASOL after 31 years of service at the salt dome. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. His weekends often consisted of watching football and NASCAR. He was commonly requested to cook meals for special occasions. Keith and Amy got their dream of life on the "rivah" when he moved to the West Fork of the Calcasieu River.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Wilson Thibodeaux of Sulphur; his daughter, Ashley Crochet and husband, Anthony of Sulphur; his sister, Jill Trahan of Lake Charles; his step-daughter, Carly Ann Zingler of Fremont, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Jade Noel Bourque, Hunter Keith Crochet, and Jaxen Kirk Crochet; and a step-grandson, Cylis James Pankow. He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Amy Thibodeaux; his son, Jerry Keith Thibodeaux; his parents, Raven and Eza Lou Berzas Thibodeaux; his brother, Carl Thibodeaux; and his sister, Susie Thibodeaux.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Bruce Bech, Kevin Prudhomme, Keith Fee, Daniel "Doogie" Trahan, Ryan Trahan, and Mike Fontenot. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Dec. 30, 2019