Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1810 West Fourth St
DeQuincy, LA
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
201 South Pine St
DeQuincy, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Keitha C Henagan


1957 - 2020
Keitha C Henagan Obituary
Keitha C. Henagan, a resident of DeQuincy, La., was born Aug. 14, 1957, and passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at the age of 62.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Henagan; children, Susan Sisco and partner Ryan Couch, Veronica Odum and husband Mike; stepchildren, Ryan Guillot and husband Jonathan, Jonathan Henagan and Haley Bush and husband Kris; grandchildren, Juliette Odum, Rory Decker, Andrew Decker, Dylan Guillot, Delaney Guillot, Kelan Bush, Hannah Bush, Kingston Bush, Ava Guillot and Rylee Guillot; parents, Altha Elliott and George Chisolm and wife Mary; siblings, Monty Chisolm and wife Simonia, Quintin Chisolm, Kari Sokolow and husband Mark, Tim Chisolm and wife Priti; Elizabeth Matthews, Patsy Ramos and John Chisolm.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Sisco; and her son, Ryan Sisco
The family will receive friends 5 – 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La., and 9 – 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church, 201 South Pine St., DeQuincy, La., with the funeral service to begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Gil Arthur will officiate. Interment will follow at Squyres Church Risinger Memorial Park, Ragley, La.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020
