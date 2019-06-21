|
Kelly Ann Cavys LeDoux, 55, of Westlake passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital.
She lived a beautiful life and will be missed.
She leaves behind her brother, George Cavys Jr.; sister, Toby Renee Cavys Cormier; sister-in-law, Sue Cavys; and four nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Cavys Sr.; mother, Laura Lou Cavys; and a brother, Sam L. Cavys.
Cremation was entrusted to Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 21, 2019