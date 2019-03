Services Memorial service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Lake Charles , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kelly Holliins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kelly McCullough Holliins

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kelly McCullough Hollins of Decatur, Ga., 60, passed away Jan. 28, 2019.

He was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed. He was born in Lake Charles, La., April 4, 1958. Kelly graduated from St. Louis High School and from Washington and Lee University with a degree in history. He worked as an independent stock investor. Kelly met Gwyn, the love of his life, 41 years ago as college students in Virginia, and he joined her in Atlanta following graduation. They've supported and loved each other ever since, and Gwyn never tired of Kelly's stories. They were preparing to celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary in February this year. Kelly enjoyed fine fountain pens, a Braves game, and with his always curious and inquiring mind, reading and learning new things that he could share with his family. Kelly was a United States Chess Federation member and played tournament chess when he was young and then with his sons, after teaching them how to play. He ran chess clubs and teams at Winnona Park Elementary, Glenwood 4/5 Academy, and Renfroe Middle School in City of Decatur. Beyond all this, however, he had two deeper passions in life. The first was music. He preferred rock and blues, especially Led Zeppelin, but he also enjoyed bluegrass, Celtic music and the occasional classical piece. The second of Kelly's true passions was being a father to his sons. In that responsibility, Kelly found his greatest fulfillment. He shared his enjoyment of collecting with his son Harper, and he supported Harper's cardistry and growing collection of playing cards. Kelly shared his love of history and passion for music with his son Alexander, who is now majoring in Popular and Commercial Music at Loyola University New Orleans. Alexander also plays guitar and sings in his band The Canarys. Both of Kelly's sons shared his love of Braves baseball and they both love telling stories, just like their father.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father, Harry Muth Hollins, who was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for Calcasieu Parish for 16 years. He is survived by his wife, Gwyn LeDuke Hollins of Decatur; sons, Arthur Alexander Hollins and Harper McCullough Hollins of Decatur; mother, Caroline Skipper Hollins, and sister, Virginia Hollins Webb (Patrick) both of Lake Charles. If you wish to send a donation in Kelly's memory, you can consider supporting the Atlanta Rock and Blues Camp, which has been a great home for the whole family, Southern Poverty Law Center, Washington and Lee University, Loyola University New Orleans or Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. A memorial service for Kelly will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Lake Charles. A reception will follow the service in the church hall.