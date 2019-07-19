Kelly O'Neal Vigo, 71, of Lake Charles, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in a local care facility.

Kelly was born April 1, 1948, to Joseph and Emma Vigo. He was raised on Nelson Road when it was just a gravel road. He and his younger brother, Billy loved exploring the undeveloped wooded areas of south Lake Charles, bird hunting and swimming in the bayous. He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1967. He was a brick mason for years, married Judy Walters in 1980 and in 1983 they began Vigo Masonry, Inc. He has remained a commercial/industrial masonry contractor in this business until handing it down to his son at retirement.

He was originally a member of Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles. He taught Sunday School at Rosewood Nursing Home and became Prison Ministry Director, conducting monthly church services at LCIS State prison in DeQuincy and the Girls Reform School in Ball, La., for over 20 years. In 2000, he and his wife began a bible study in their home, and with the help of the Lafayette Vineyard Christian Fellowship, planted the Vineyard of Lake Charles, which in turn planted The Vineyard of Moss Bluff. He has continued to pastor the Vineyard of Lake Charles these 19 yrs until going home to be with his heavenly Father.

Although an avid sports fan, especially football and basketball, he rarely had time for the games. All who really knew Kelly, knew his first love was God; and because of that, his love for people was great. He loved his family, his wife, his children, and especially his grandchildren. But he was also compassionate toward everyone. Whether at church, on a brick job, at home in his Grand Lake neighborhood, or just grocery shopping, he was always enjoying other people, and "on mission" sensitive to their needs. He will be missed by all who looked forward to seeing his happy, smiling face. His family grieves their loss but knows he has finished his mission and is at home with his his rewards.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 39 years, Judy Walters Vigo; one son, Louis Vigo (Karen) of Lake Charles; one stepdaughter, Taiga Alexander of Lake Charles; two brothers, Frank Vigo of Houston, Texas, and Billy Vigo of Lake Charles; three sisters, Theresa Vigo Garcia of Houston, Texas, Mary Jo Thompson of Washington, and Julia Ravia of Lake Charles; and four grandchildren, Joel Alexander, Carson Alexander, Ian Vigo and Kamila Vigo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Johnny and Joseph Vigo, Floyd Romero; and sisters, Joyce Istre and Darlene Reed.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 9541 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles, LA 70607. Associate Pastor Zack Rodriguez will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation Friday will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation Saturday will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Published in American Press on July 19, 2019