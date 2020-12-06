Kelly Winston Cloud, 55, of Hackberry, La went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 1, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by his loving family.
Kelly was born on Feb. 19, 1965 in Sulphur, La to Leonard and Gloria Faye Cloud.
Kelly was a dedicated and loving husband, father, sibling, and friend. He was known for his love of law enforcement, golfing, motor cross racing, scuba diving, fishing and hunting. He owned and operated Kelly's Dive Service for 29 years, as a commercial recovery diver. He worked 26 years for the Cameron Police Jury District #2, as well as seven years with the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office. In which he received a Life Saving Award medal and letter of accommodation. Kelly had a career that allowed him to gain many friends along the way. He was honored to serve the people of Cameron Parish and his community, in which he loved.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 27 years, Deborah LaBauve Cloud of Hackberry, LA; two sons, Maison Cloud and Collin Cloud; three siblings, Gary Cloud and wife Jane of Sulphur, La, Lori Johnson and husband Aubrey of Houston, Texas, and Debra Mullins of Cypress, Texas; loving mother, Gloria Faye Cloud of Hackberry, La; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Cloud and his brother, Paul Cloud.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Visitation will resume at noon until the time of service on Tuesday. All services will be held at the new Hackberry Community Center. Burial will be at the Hackberry Cemetery. Sheriff Ron Johnson will officiate services.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com
The family ask that everyone wear a mask, it is mandatory.