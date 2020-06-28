Kelvin Ray Brown, 56, of Vinton, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Kelvin was born on Dec. 1, 1963, to Frank and Vivian Brown in DeRidder, La. He was affectionately known for drinking coffee and visiting at Breaux's Auto. Kelvin enjoyed watching horse racing, playing Bingo and sitting on his porch enjoying his family and friends.

He is survived by his four loving children, Randy "Bubba" Wilfer Jr. and wife Tracey, Dena Chesson and husband "Beaux" Timothy, Emery "Duke" Wilfer and wife Shawn, and Stephanie Squillace and husband Joseph; nine grandchildren; four siblings, Vicky Mire, Sadie Carpenter, Toby Brown and Tony Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife of 22 years, Rhonda Brown.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Mr. Brown's cremated remains will be buried at Bigwoods Cemetery in Edgerly, La.

