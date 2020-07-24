1/1
Sgt. Kelvonta Kelvon Ellis
1998 - 2020
Sgt. Kelvonta Kelvon Ellis, 22, departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston Joint Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on Feb. 11, 1998, to Rockel Ellis in Lake Charles, La. He was an amazing young man and always had a big smile on his face. He was ambitious and always striving to reach higher. He enjoyed playing football, tennis, band and ran track. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, singing and dancing. He served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Military Police Non-Commissioned Officer.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rockel Ellis; his siblings, Haley DeJean and A'Lexus Bush and extended family, Antonio Sr., Katelyn and Antonio Jr. Dugger and a special friend, Sam Nourrcier and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kelly Johnson; and great-grandparents, Leon and Ella Ellis.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I dont know this young man or his family. But I do know my saviour Jesus and he has brought me through this time more than once. My prayer is for mom and dad and all the family. Thank you young man for serving.
Ralph Solice
Friend
July 24, 2020
Westlake HS Football
I would like to send my deepest condolences to the family of Kelvonta. I was deeply saddened upon hearing the news about the sudden passing of a great person and a great leader. I had the opportunity to coach Kelvonta at Westlake and the ultimate pleasure to know him as a person. He will be missed dearly.
Coach Fontenot
Phil Fontenot
Teacher
July 23, 2020
Words seem so feeble in times like these. Whilst I cannot physically be with you in time of deep sorrow, my spirit is there with your family. Sgt Ellis will always be remembered for his gregariousness & contagious smile. It was a pleasure to have served along side of him. You have my deepest condolences.
SPC Shetarius Henson
Shetarius Henson
Military
