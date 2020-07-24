Sgt. Kelvonta Kelvon Ellis, 22, departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston Joint Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on Feb. 11, 1998, to Rockel Ellis in Lake Charles, La. He was an amazing young man and always had a big smile on his face. He was ambitious and always striving to reach higher. He enjoyed playing football, tennis, band and ran track. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, singing and dancing. He served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Military Police Non-Commissioned Officer.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rockel Ellis; his siblings, Haley DeJean and A'Lexus Bush and extended family, Antonio Sr., Katelyn and Antonio Jr. Dugger and a special friend, Sam Nourrcier and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kelly Johnson; and great-grandparents, Leon and Ella Ellis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

