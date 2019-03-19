Home

Ken Taylor
Ken Taylor Obituary
Kenneth Wade Taylor, 72, of Moss Bluff, La., died at 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Taylor was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Lake Charles, La., graduated from Marion High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a blacksmith and pipefitter and retired from the Boilermakers Local. Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be remembered for his many delights he made in the kitchen.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Monika Taylor; son, Kevin Taylor and wife Anjeanette; brother, James L. Taylor and wife Kay; grandchildren, Karlee Ann Taylor, Ashley Guerra, Briana Guerra, and Rebecca Guerra; and great-grandchildren, Kristen Howard, Kendall Howard, and Mia Guerra.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Theresa Taylor; and brothers, John H. Taylor and David W. Taylor.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel in Moss Bluff. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019
