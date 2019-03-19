OKEECHOBEE, FLA. - Kenneth Arvid Breaux Sr., passed away March 13, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Chloe, La.

A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, he retired from Southern Bell Telephone after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, Telephone Pioneers and Woodman of the world. He enjoyed woodworking, cattle ranching, fishing and hunting. From 1978 – 1981 he served as one of the State Directors of the Florida High School Rodeo Association.

Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents, James Alton Breaux and Thelma Inez (Morgan) Breaux; brothers, Rawlin Breaux, Melvin Breaux and Jason "JE" Eward Breaux.

He is survived by his significant other of 34 years, Marcy Howard; sons, Kenneth A. Breaux Jr., Donald Keith Breaux (Becky) and Clay Howard all of Okeechobee, Fla.; sisters, Carole Murray (Howard) and Sybil Richard both of Lake Charles, La.; five grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, P.O. Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, La., from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Funeral service will be in the funeral home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in LeBleu Cemetery. Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2019