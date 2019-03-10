Kenneth "Ken" Bradley, 67, of Lake Charles passed away at 4:39 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Bradley was born in Eunice and lived in Lake Charles all of his life, where he was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Immediately following graduation, he received his pilot's license to fly small aircraft. He then furthered his education at Sowela in aviation mechanics before earning his license to fly helicopters. He spent the next 42 years enjoying his position with Petroleum Helicopters Incorporated. Mr. Bradley was a charter member and treasurer of Faith Bible Church, where he was also a deacon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 47 years, Sheila Bradley of Moss Bluff; children, Jennifer Lovmo (Kevin) of Lake Charles, Amy Jo Tartaglia (Joe) of Sulphur, Jeremy Bradley (Lacy) of Lake Charles, Joel Bradley of Lake Charles and Jacee Bradley of Moss Bluff; siblings, Carl Bradley (Louise) of Lake Charles, Jimmie Bradley (Brenda) of Moss Bluff and Larry Bradley (Linda) of Maurepas; and grandchildren, Baylee, Gage, Chloe, Tucker, Ty, Ryder and Lily Kate Lovmo, Luca, Sofia, Giada and Sam Tartaglia, and Riley and Jack Bradley. He also leaves behind his two furry companions, Callie and Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amy and Clarence Bradley Sr., and a brother, Clarence Bradley Jr.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Bart Leger will officiate. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and will resume from 10 a.m. until the start of the services Wednesday. Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary