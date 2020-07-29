1/1
Kenneth James Allan
1976 - 2020
Kenneth James Allan, 43, of Lake Charles, passed away, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Kenneth was born in Lake Charles, raised in Sulphur and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of Sulphur High School and studied to be a hair stylist. He worked many years as a manager for Radio Shack where he was given the opportunity to travel to Paris, Amsterdam, and Philadelphia. He was a talented handyman, there was nothing he couldn't do. Kenneth worked the past twenty-five years as a designer and decorator for A Daisy A Day and helped manage Sunshine Nursery. For fun, he loved fishing and loved spending time at the camp at Toledo Bend. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to country music and working puzzles. He will be most remembered for his unique personality and kind heart.
He leaves to honor his memory, mother, Barbara Blanchette Pearl (Tom) of Freeport, Texas; brother at heart, Michael Powers (Midge) of Sulphur, and his brother, Donald Powers (Kara) of DeQuincy; cousins, Heather Bandeaux (Brandon) of Plaquemine, and James Powers (Jimmy) of Sulphur; and baby dogs, Copper and Attie. He also leaves his extended family at A Daisy A Day.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Norma Jean Blanchette and Adam Theodore Blanchette; uncle, Wayne Blanchette; aunt, Helen Powers and his beloved dog, Moose.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Snider will officiate. Visitation Wednesday will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
I am so sorry that i never got to meet Kenneth, but i am sure i would have loved him as much as i love his Mom, Love and Prayers, Ilene
Wanda Gagnon
Family
July 28, 2020
Ms Barbara I’m so sorry, you’ll be in my prayers. KA - great times, lots of laughs, few words, amazing music and an amazing buddy! You’ll truly be missed
Raymond Young
Friend
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Class of ‘95
Whitney Hurlbut
Classmate
