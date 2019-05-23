|
Kenneth L. Young, born Dec. 30, 1943, son of the late Milton and Bertha (Courts) Young, passed away in a local hospital on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 75.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Kevin Young (Deborah) of Mason, Ohio; Kendall "Joe" Young (Robin) of Iowa, La.; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gloria Fontenot, Marie Istre and Margie Theriot.
Kenneth was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was employed as a truck driver for many years and worked in the oilfield as a supervisor. In his spare time, he enjoyed making Tin Men.
Funeral services are Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on May 23, 2019