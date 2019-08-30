|
|
Kenneth Lee Howard, age 69, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Kenneth was born on Nov. 20, 1949.
Kenneth proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lovelle and Reba Howard; brother, Robert "Bob" Howard; and a sister, Betty Jo Bartlett.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Patsy Moses Howard; and a host of nieces of nephews.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery, 249 Hopewell Church Rd., DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019