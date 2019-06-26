Kenneth Lee Tarver Sr., 70, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on June 22, 2019, at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Sister Elsie Mae Sonnier. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Galveston, Texas, on April 8, 1949, he was the son of John Aaron Tarver and Eleanor Young. Kenneth worked as a self-employed computer technician. He enjoyed listening to good music and working with electronics Kenneth spent free time tinkering with things and could fix most anything. He was very kind hearted and was always there for those in need. Kenneth would give the shirt off his back. He will be dearly missed by his loving friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Tarver; and his siblings, Johnnie Jones, Lloyd Tarver, Jerry Tarver, Robert Tarver, Carol Patton, Lula Mae Tapia and Phillip Tarver.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Tarver; his children, Christine Key and husband John of Sulphur, Sherry Tarver of Lake Charles, and Kenneth L. Tarver Jr. and wife Erin of Lake Charles; his grandchild, Anthony Key of Sulphur; and his brother, David Tarver.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Tarver Jr., John Key, Anthony Key, Todd Tarver, Jonathan Tarver, Cameron Tarver and Lonnie Rinehart. Published in American Press on June 26, 2019