Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Loydd Hunt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Loydd Hunt Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Kenneth Loydd Hunt, 73.
He was born in Bel, La., and lived in Moss Bluff. He worked construction as a Millwright for Olin Corp for 20 years, Bowman Distribution, Pilgrim Construction, Performance Contractors and many others. He also owned his own business and after his retirement he was in Real Estate. He was a member of Longville 1st Baptist Church. He was a compassionate person who loved helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ellis Hunt of Moss Bluff; son, Robby Hunt of Moss Bluff; daughter, Melanie Foreman and husband Kyle of Westlake; brothers, Charles Hunt and wife Jeanne of St. Amant, La.; Richard Hunt and wife Carol of North Dinwiddie, Va.; Ralph Hunt and wife Shelia of Moore, Okla.; sister, Betty Miles and husband John of Palatka, Fla.; grandson, Asa Paul Foreman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Also, his dear friends from McDonalds in Westlake and Randy's Barber Shop in Moss Bluff. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather brother and friend.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume Saturday at 8 a.m. until service at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Stuart Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now