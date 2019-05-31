It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Kenneth Loydd Hunt, 73.

He was born in Bel, La., and lived in Moss Bluff. He worked construction as a Millwright for Olin Corp for 20 years, Bowman Distribution, Pilgrim Construction, Performance Contractors and many others. He also owned his own business and after his retirement he was in Real Estate. He was a member of Longville 1st Baptist Church. He was a compassionate person who loved helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ellis Hunt of Moss Bluff; son, Robby Hunt of Moss Bluff; daughter, Melanie Foreman and husband Kyle of Westlake; brothers, Charles Hunt and wife Jeanne of St. Amant, La.; Richard Hunt and wife Carol of North Dinwiddie, Va.; Ralph Hunt and wife Shelia of Moore, Okla.; sister, Betty Miles and husband John of Palatka, Fla.; grandson, Asa Paul Foreman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Also, his dear friends from McDonalds in Westlake and Randy's Barber Shop in Moss Bluff. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather brother and friend.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume Saturday at 8 a.m. until service at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Stuart Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.