Kenneth Lynn Bellard Sr
1951 - 2020
Kenneth Lynn Bellard Sr., 68, of Dayton, Texas, passed away at 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in his residence.
Mr. Bellard was born on Sept. 12, 1951, in Lake Charles, where he was raised and resided until moving to Dayton, Texas, 25 years ago. Upon graduating from Lake Charles High School in 1969, he joined the U.S. Army to serve our country. Mr. Bellard was honorably discharged and began working in the oil field industry as a consultant. He later started working for LWL Construction and retired as a superintendent.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Bellard cherished his family and every moment spent with them. He was a dedicated family man and will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Patricia Newman Bellard; his daughter, Melanie Anderson (Danny); and his son, Kenneth Bellard Jr. (Shabree) all of Dayton, Texas; sister, Linda Madison of Lake Charles; brothers, Robert Bellard, Jimmy Hanks and Eugene Bellard, all of Vinton, David Bellard of Lake Charles, and Mike Bellard of Moss Bluff; five grandchildren, Christopher, Brian and Breanna Bellard, and Destiny Hope and Mason Owens; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Zach Rodriguez will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from noon until the start of the service.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Very sorry for your loss aunt patricia to you and your family we love yall very much if yall need anything please let us know
Trina Manuel
Family
August 19, 2020
Patricia no words can tell you how much I have missed all of you. I am so sorry for your loss of Kenny. May you and your family feel the loving arms of God and bring peace to your homes. Love to all of you.
Susan Newman
Family
