Kenneth Michael Dewey
1949 - 2020
Kenneth Michael Dewey, 70, left this life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in a local hospital. He was born on Sept. 15, 1949, in Lafayette, La., to Augustus and Imogene Dewey.
Ken always had this big smile on his face. He faced multiple physical challenges in his 70 years of life: cerebral palsy; severe strokes in mid-life and later; Covid19 at the end. Yet he never seemed bitter and was always more concerned about others' situations than his own. He was a most giving person.
Everyone who knew him well loved his gentle nature, his extensive love of history, his adoration of family and his brave grasp at life. But mostly his devotion to God through Jesus Christ.
Kenneth was a graduate of McNeese State University and a dedicated member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4562. He was very active in community and charitable organizations for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Imogene Chiasson Dewey; siblings, John Dewey (Joanna), Becky Sweeney (James), Steven Dewey, Denise Gentry (Steve Kimbrell), George Dewey (Kristie), Theresa Dewey (Jim Pool), Rene Dewey (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Dewey; and brother-in-law, Mark Gentry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
5
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
6
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
8 entries
August 4, 2020
Rene', our prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Alex and Patrick Pavlica
Coworker
August 4, 2020
My thoughts are with you Rene and your family. I will pray a rosary for Kenneth.
Michelle Pardo
August 4, 2020
Rene - my condolences to you and your family on the loss of your brother.
Tammy Cooper
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Jeff Wittenmyer
August 4, 2020
Ken was the sweetest person with the kindest heart. He packed a lot of love for the people of this community into his 70 years on Earth. We are all better for having known him. Prayers for his family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Kay Vanchiere
Friend
August 4, 2020
Dear Aunt Teet, I was sorry to hear of Kenny's death. I remember him as a kind and gentle person. I'm sure you will miss him so much. Sending loving thoughts to you and the family.
Julie Chiasson
August 4, 2020
I remember fondly Ken from the Catholic student center back in the 80s. He always greeted everyone with a smile and a humble demeanor. His travels on a bike around the city for many years inspired me to stay in shape. God bless Ken.
Brian Fontenot
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
Aunt Teet and all my cousins, how very sorry to hear of Kenny’s passing. What a kind person he was. We have many wonderful memories of him visiting us in Lafayette, beach trips, and seeing him in Lake Charles. He always asked about everyone in the family. His peaceful, generous and kind spirit will be missed! May God bless you all with comfort at this time! And may Kenny rest with God now!! Much love to you all, Jill
Jill Jordan
Family
