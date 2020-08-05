Kenneth Michael Dewey, 70, left this life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in a local hospital. He was born on Sept. 15, 1949, in Lafayette, La., to Augustus and Imogene Dewey.

Ken always had this big smile on his face. He faced multiple physical challenges in his 70 years of life: cerebral palsy; severe strokes in mid-life and later; Covid19 at the end. Yet he never seemed bitter and was always more concerned about others' situations than his own. He was a most giving person.

Everyone who knew him well loved his gentle nature, his extensive love of history, his adoration of family and his brave grasp at life. But mostly his devotion to God through Jesus Christ.

Kenneth was a graduate of McNeese State University and a dedicated member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4562. He was very active in community and charitable organizations for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Imogene Chiasson Dewey; siblings, John Dewey (Joanna), Becky Sweeney (James), Steven Dewey, Denise Gentry (Steve Kimbrell), George Dewey (Kristie), Theresa Dewey (Jim Pool), Rene Dewey (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Augustus Dewey; and brother-in-law, Mark Gentry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

