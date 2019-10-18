|
Kenneth "Ken" Wayne Dulany, 95, of Sulphur, passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 17, 2019.
Kenneth was born in El Dorado, Kan., moved to Odessa, Texas, then made Sulphur, La., his permanent residence. Ken found joy in family, faith, friends, golfing and poker nights. He prided himself for his service to his Country and the Refinery Industry. Kenneth worked at Citgo, formally Cities Service Pipe Line, for 43 years. He proudly served as a Merchant Marine and in the United States Coast Guard. Ken was a member of the Verandah Retirement Community at Grey Wood in Lake Charles, a member of Henning United Methodist Church of Sulphur and a master Mason.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Walter W. and Fern Dulany; and the love of his life, wife of 51 years, Mildred "Millie" Dulany. Ken is survived by his daughters, Kendra Joines and husband Bobbie, and Karen Barker and husband Mark; his son, Walter Dulany and wife Melanie; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Stutes, Kelly Kethman and husband Will, Andrew Thibodeaux and wife Lanier, Taylor Thibodeaux and wife Grace, Mallory DeRouen, Mika Coates and husband Dillon, Macy Dulany, Madison Rainwater and husband Dillan, Casey Storrie and husband Adam, Xan Turner and husband Rusty, and Sherrie Rowe and husband Scott; and ten great-grandchildren, Millie, Bennett, Estelle, Charlotte, Thomas, George, Whitten, Drake, Chandler and Talyn.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Ellen Alston will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Pallbearers will be Brandon Stutes, Andrew Thibodeaux, Taylor Thibodeaux, Dillon Coates, Dillan Rainwater and Phil Pemberton. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. His legacy will forever live on through the life lessons he instilled in his family. "Love unconditionally, always communicate, and never give up. When it gets too tough for everyone else, it's just right for a Dulany."
